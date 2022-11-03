Dwyane Wade Blasts Ex-Wife’s ‘Damaging Lies’ About Forcing Zaya Wade to Transition

Dwyane Wade called out the “harmful allegations” from his ex-wife, Siohvaughn Funches-Wade, who accused him of forcing their daughter, Zaya Wade, to transition for his own financial gain.

The NBA star took to Instagram on Thursday morning to post a three-page statement blasting his ex-wife after she accused him of profiting off Zaya’s gender identity. Wade took time out of his “life-changing” trip to Tanzania to celebrate Gabrielle Union’s 50th birthday, to respond to Funches-Wade’s recent legal filing regarding Zaya’s official name change.

“I’ve received a social media post about me forcing our 15-year-old child to be someone she’s not and to do something against her will,” Wade wrote in his statement.

“These are serious and harmful allegations that have hurt our children.”

“While none of us are surprised by Siohvaughn’s attempt to fight Zaya’s identity and her unwavering attempt to drag my name through the mud, I’m very disappointed that she continuously find ways of centering herself and HER needs, without regard to her children,” Wade continued.

“This report came out while Zaya was in class. This is a kid who has maintained a 4.0 GPA in honors classes while navigating all this unsolicited and harmful attention and debates about her gender and sexuality from those who are committed to not listening to her, much less even knowing her!”

Wade also accused Funches-Wade of being an absentee mother who allegedly hasn’t seen or “truly spoken” to Zaya in years.

“I have given her the opportunity to reach out to Zaya’s teachers, doctors, and therapist over the years and even meet her friends, so she could get her own understanding of our child’s needs for her LIFE!” Wade explained.

“She won’t do it! She has not been to a school, recital, graduation, school dance, play date, practice, parent-teacher conference, etc.,” he stated.

Wade and Funches-Wade were married from 2002 to 2010 and welcomed two children. In 2020, Wade opened up in an interview with Good Morning America and recalled when Zaya knew she was transgender at three years old.

“I knew early on that I had to check myself,” he said. “I’ve been a person in the locker room that has been a part of the conversation that has said the wrong phrases and the wrong words myself.”