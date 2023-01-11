Dwyane Wade’s Ex-Wife Finds Loophole in Divorce Agreement, Objects to Daughter’s Gender Change

There has been another development in the case of the ongoing legal battle between Dwyane Wade and his former wife, Siohvaughn Funches-Wade.

The mother of Wade’s transgender daughter, Zaya Wade, is objecting to the attempt to legally change her name and gender. Radar Online has obtained the 2011 divorce agreement that stipulates Wade must get approval from his former wife when it came to any decisions regarding Zaya’s health.

The requirement in the divorce agreement states that Wade should discuss and obtain input from Funches-Wade when it comes to “the major decisions affecting the care, welfare, activities, health, education, and religious upbringing of their two children.”

Although that stipulation was written in the arrangement, it did not state that Funches-Wade has the right to object to whatever decision Wade comes to.