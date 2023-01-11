Dwyane Wade’s Ex-Wife Finds Loophole in Divorce Agreement, Objects to Daughter’s Gender Change

There has been another development in the case of the ongoing legal battle between Dwyane Wade and his former wife, Siohvaughn Funches-Wade.
The mother of Wade’s transgender daughter, Zaya Wade, is objecting to the attempt to legally change her name and gender. Radar Online has obtained the 2011 divorce agreement that stipulates Wade must get approval from his former wife when it came to any decisions regarding Zaya’s health.
The requirement in the divorce agreement states that Wade should discuss and obtain input from Funches-Wade when it comes to “the major decisions affecting the care, welfare, activities, health, education, and religious upbringing of their two children.”
Although that stipulation was written in the arrangement, it did not state that Funches-Wade has the right to object to whatever decision Wade comes to.
Yet, signed paperwork states that Wade must keep his former wife informed of “all doctors, nurses, health care providers, and mental health providers treating the minor children whether on a continuing basis or in connection with an isolated issue.”
It will be up to a judge to determine if she can actually stop Zaya from changing her name legally.
Today reported in November that Wade had his legal team respond to Funches-Wade’s accusation of Wade wanting the legal name change for Zaya for “financial gain.”
The documents also disclosed that Wade says that his daughter has self-identified as Zaya since the age of 12. Allowing the legal change to happen on her birth certificate will allow her to live a more comfortable and honest life.
“Siohvaughn’s allegations are libelous at their core, and are, at best, nonsensical,” according to documents filed by Wade. “Dwyane filed this Petition because Zaya asked him to. It is unclear if Siohvaughn’s goal is to relitigate her divorce and custody dispute with Dwyane, or to resume her campaign of personal attacks against Dwyane, but it is clear that her objections have little, if anything, to do with Zaya’s best interest.”
The next court date will take place later this month.