Black Lives Matter Honors Elaine Brown With $1 Million Contribution To The Activist’s Nonprofit Organization

Black Lives Matter honored the life and work of Elaine Brown with a groundbreaking $1 million contribution to support the activist’s organization, Oakland & the World Enterprises (OAW).

The contribution, presented during a March 26 celebration, is dedicated to advance Brown’s vision for Black liberation, community wealth and self-determination as the organization has developed initiatives like The Black Panther complex to restore the historical legacy of the author’s West Oakland community. “The collaboration between Black Lives Matter and Elaine Brown’s OAW marks a significant step toward realizing her vision and building a pathway to freedom for Black communities,” a press release stated.

Renowned for her decades-long activism and leadership within the Black Panther Party, Brown returned to the city to reignite the spirit of the Panthers. OAW’s outreach aims to empower formerly incarcerated individuals and those from socioeconomically marginalized backgrounds through the development of cooperatively-owned businesses and affordable housing.

However, the event highlighted a broader campaign to garner additional financial support and backing for initiatives that share an identical mission to Brown’s.

Speakers included Brown, BART Board Director Lateefah Simon, Keith Carson from the Alameda County Board of Supervisors, and Congresswoman Barbara Lee. The community leaders highlighted the honorees contributions to the Black community and her fight for social justice.

As previously mentioned by BLACK ENTERPRISE, OAW started a 79-unit, 100% affordable housing project for extremely low-income families. She obtained a license from the city to break ground on the $80-million project with Antoine Long as the project manager. According to the press release, OAW’s development is estimated to be completed by early June. Businesses established by the nonprofit will reside in the Oakland complex.

— Black Lives Matter (@Blklivesmatter) March 25, 2024

Brown, who was chairperson of the Black Panther Party from 1974 to 1977, released “A Taste of Power” in 1993, an autobiography about the activist’s leadership as the first and only female of the group an how she worked her way up to a position of power in the male-dominated organization. Singer and actress Alicia Keys is set to portray the role of Brown in a slated film.

