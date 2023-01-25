Elderly Couple Planned Murder-Suicide, Wife Shot Ill Husband, But Didn't Finish Out Rest of The Plan

She was tasked with carrying out the hardest parts of the plan.

Ellen Gilland, 76, was charged with first-degree murder of her terminally ill husband, 77-year-old Jerry, after she shot her spouse as part of the couple’s planned murder-suicide.

According to U.S. News & World Report, the couple had been planning a deal for three weeks that if her husband’s illness worsened, she would kill him and take her own life after.

Ellen Gilland reportedly shot her husband in the head inside the hospital room on the 11th floor of AdventHealth Daytona Beach. When she decided she couldn’t go through with the rest of the plan, she found herself in a four-hour stand-off with authorities.

During a recent news conference, Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young, said Jerry Gilland wanted his wife to end things if his illness got any worse.