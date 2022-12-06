A Georgia E-Vehicle Plant Is Being Used Against Sen. Raphael Warnock

In his two years as a senator, Rev. Raphael Warnock has had several significant legislative wins; now, Republicans are using an electric vehicle plant slated for construction in Georgia to hurt his record.

The New York Times reports Warnock’s accomplishments in office include science funding for HBCU schools, infrastructure grants for the Peach State’s highway-rail intersections, and creating new programs to boost maternal healthcare.

However, his contributions are being ignored regarding the Hyundai electric vehicle plant located outside Savannah. The e-vehicle plant will employ more than 8,000 state residents by 2025. Although Warnock was part of the effort to bring the plant to Georgia and held a shovel at the groundbreaking, he did not speak at the ceremony, and Republicans have refused to give him credit for the plant, instead saying state officials secured the plant.

President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act included significant incentives for producing and purchasing electric vehicles. Additionally, the bipartisan infrastructure bill, which Warnock supported, also earmarked $20 million for the Peach State to build charging stations across the state. The senator has also supported other efforts to combat climate change and boost infrastructure.

“From securing strong federal funding to boost U.S. microchip manufacturing to championing investments in expanding E.V. charging infrastructure in Georgia, Reverend Warnock has a proven track record of working alongside Georgia automakers,” Michael J. Brewer, a Warnock campaign spokesman, told the Times.

While Republicans have ignored Warnock’s contributions to the Savannah e-vehicle plant, they’ve also blamed him for things that aren’t his fault.

South Korean officials took issue with details of the tax incentives that Warnock voted for in the Inflation Reduction Act, which provided up to $4,000 in credits to U.S. consumers who buy e-vehicles in the U.S. but not imported vehicles from Asia.

According to Hyundai officials, the Savannah site was driven by tax incentives and other bonuses offered by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. The “buy American” requirement was not a factor in the deal but is considered a disadvantage to importers.

Cody Hall, a Kemp advisor, told the Times that Warnock could have forced the consumer tax credit to include imported vehicles, at least until the plant was completed.

Warnock did push for a broader consumer incentive. However, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, who has largely defeated the climate goals of the Biden administration by himself, turned the issue into a “take it or leave it,” as he was happy with no financial incentives at all.

Hyundai is still expected to receive billions in tax incentives for the plant, including $10 billion in manufacturing tax credits for the plant’s construction and another $30 billion in tax credits for batteries and battery components.

“It’s just an implausible assertion that the senator doesn’t get credit for one of the top priorities that he’s been driving in Washington, boosting U.S. clean energy and autos manufacturing,” Ali A. Zaidi, the White House climate adviser, said last week, according to the Times.