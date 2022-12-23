Emerging 100 of Atlanta Welcomes 27 New Members

The Emerging 100 of Atlanta (E100 Atlanta), the young professional auxiliary of the 100 Black Men of Atlanta, Inc., is proud to announce the induction of 27 new members into the organization.

The Emerging 100 of Atlanta, founded in 2010, is comprised of high-achieving Black men who represent an array of professional industries including but not limited to legal services, technology, education, nonprofit, life sciences and healthcare, finance, business and entrepreneurship.

In early December, at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights, E100 Atlanta hosted an induction ceremony for members of the new class. During the ceremony, Emerging 100 of Atlanta President Kyle Walcott, Vice President Rashad Stallings and Membership Committee Co-Chair Christopher Scott provided remarks to newly inducted members centered on the legacy and commitment of the organization. In addition to family and friends, new members were joined by members of the E100 Atlanta Executive Board, E100 Atlanta General Body and 100 Black Men of Atlanta.

Additionally, newly inducted 100 Black Men of Atlanta member and Vice President of Strategy and Engagement with Partnership for Southern Equity Joel Alvarado delivered the evening’s keynote address emphasizing the importance of “doing the hard work as well as heart work for the community.”

“I’m excited to welcome this group of leaders that will deliver a positive impact to the community. The passion and commitment of each individual coupled with their civic and professional responsibilities will help our organization fulfill its duty to the city of Atlanta,” said E100 Atlanta President Kyle Walcott.

In the wake of a string of unfortunate tragedies, members of E100 Atlanta will join in the commemoration of the nonviolent legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with a service event focused on combating youth violence in metro Atlanta by promoting positive resources and de-escalation techniques. The event, happening on Jan. 15 at B.E.S.T. Academy from 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., will bring awareness to decreasing youth violence and advancing social justice and racial equity by creating a safe environment for youth. Community partners for the event include Target Corporation, B.E.S.T. Academy, Atlanta Police Foundation, At-Promise Initiative, Lifting Our Voices and will include notable Atlanta officials and dignitaries representing social, civic and nonprofit organizations dedicated to youth development and public safety.

The 27 new members of the Emerging 100 of Atlanta’s Class of 2022 include: