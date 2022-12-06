Equitable Holdings Appoints Arlene Isaacs-Lowe to the Board of Directors

Equitable Holdings (NYSE: EQH), a financial services holding company comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein, today announced the appointment of Arlene Isaacs-Lowe as an independent member of its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

With a career spanning more than three decades, Ms. Isaacs-Lowe has amassed a global reputation for driving growth and profitability for major firms throughout the financial services sector and integrating environmental, social and governance strategies into company culture, according to a press release.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to extend Arlene a warm welcome to Equitable Holdings,” said Joan Lamm-Tennant, Chair of the Equitable Holdings Board of Directors. “Arlene’s deep expertise spanning financial services, risk management, capital management and ESG across multiple global markets will help guide our organization’s leadership in these critical areas and more.”

“We are honored to have Arlene’s leadership on the Board of Directors at Equitable Holdings,” said Mark Pearson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Equitable Holdings.

“Her deep industry expertise, global experience and passion for being a force for good are all characteristics that will help ensure Equitable Holdings is a driver of positive impact for generations to come.”

Ms. Isaacs-Lowe joins the Board after having spent nearly 25 years in several key leadership positions at Moody’s Corporation. Most recently, she served as Global Head of Corporate and Social Responsibility and president of The Moody’s Foundation. Her reputation as a global business leader was forged as she led Moody’s Investors Service Relationship Management team’s market coverage across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. In the U.S., she also led business development for Moody’s Financial Institutions, Real Estate, and Public, Project and Infrastructure Finance team.

Prior to Moody’s, Ms. Isaacs-Lowe was a real estate portfolio manager for MetLife Realty Group, Inc. and served as CFO of Equinox Realty Advisors. She is active on several boards, currently serving as a non-executive director for Compass Group PLC. (OTC: CMPGY) and Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: XHR). Ms. Isaacs-Lowe also serves on the Board of Visitors of the Howard University School of Business and the advisory board of Alaffia, a social enterprise supporting community empowerment projects in West Africa.

Ms. Isaacs-Lowe was named the 2022 International Honoree by Beta Sigma Gamma, the international business honor society, one of the 25 Most Influential Black Women in Business by The Network Journal, honored as a Woman of Distinction by Girl Scouts of Greater New York and honored as one of the Most Powerful Women in Business by BLACK ENTERPRISE. She has also been included in the Power List 100 of the most influential people of African-Caribbean and African American heritage in the UK and the EMpower list of the Top 100 Ethnic Minority Executives.