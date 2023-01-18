A Celebrity Family Affair! Eddie Murphy's Son Celebrates His Fiancée, Jasmine Lawrence's Birthday

Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence’s children are still going strong as a couple. The son and daughter of the comedy legends were together to celebrate the birthday of Lawrence’s daughter Jasmine.

Jasmine celebrated her 27th birthday on January 15, and took to Instagram to share photos from her celebration with family and friends.

“One for the books! 27 is off to a special start ✨” she captioned her post. “I appreciate all of the birthday love. Thank you to my family and friends for celebrating me!! I truly know I’m loved 🥰”

Photos showed Jasmine smiling from ear to ear alongside her boyfriend Eric Murphy, Eddie Murphy’s son, and her famous father, Martin Lawrence, who was also in attendance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmin Page Lawrence (@jasmin_lawrence)

Eric followed up with his own post dedicated to his girlfriend, gushing about his “queen” in honor of her special day.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my QUEEN!!” he wrote. “The moments we spend together make time stand still.”

“You make me a better man in every way,” he continued. “Thank you for being such an inspiration in my life. Thank you for being the LOVE of my life! Wishing you infinite love and blessings on your special day. I LOVE YOU so much!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ⚜️ERIC MURPHY (@ericmurphy777)

Jasmine replied to the post byntelling her boyfriend how much she loved him.

“🥺 thank you babe!! I love you SO much!!! ❤️” she wrote in his comments section.

Martin Lawrence has commented on his daughter dating the son of his longtime friend and collaborator Eddie Murphy. The former sitcom star joked about the possibility of their kids birthing a “comedy super-baby” during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, as noted by People.

At the time, Martin said he and Eddie “haven’t talked about” their kids’ relationship and “kind of just stay out of their business and let them do their own thing, and respect their thing.”

But he jokingly said he would break tradition and have the groom’s father cover the cost of their possible wedding in the future, telling host Jimmy Kimmel, “I’m gonna try to get Eddie to pay for it.”

Martin and Eddie have shared the screen in comedy classics like 1992’s Boomerang and Life in 1999. Jasmine and Eric went public with their romance in July 2021.