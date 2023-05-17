Serena Williams Docuseries 'In the Arena: Serena Williams' in the Works

Tennis great Serena Williams retired from the sports world to concentrate on other aspects of her life, including motherhood, recently announcing that she is pregnant again. She is also starting production on an upcoming docuseries that will be aired on ESPN.

Williams announced that the sports network had started production on a new ESPN series, In the Arena: Serena Williams. This is an extension of a franchise she began with the success of the Emmy Award-winning docuseries “Man in the Arena: Tom Brady.”

The project will air as a multi-part series and will document the successful career of arguably the best tennis player to hit the tennis court. Throughout her sports reign, which spanned over 20 years, she has won 23 Grand Slams (singles). This “In the Arena” edition will showcase the “most complete, intimate, and compelling account” of her long career. The series will feature firsthand perspectives from the 41-year-old and other notable figures that have been there throughout her life.

The docuseries will also examine some of Williams’ most significant Grand Slam tournaments and pinpoint defining personal achievements as the details are discussed and decoded for the cameras. The struggles to maintain her dominance throughout the sport while trying to transition into juggling family life and her entrepreneurial goals will be shown and assessed.

In the Arena: Serena William will be directed by Gotham Chopra and co-produced by ESPN, Religion of Sports, and Tom Brady’s 199 Productions. Williams and Caroline Currier’s Nine Two Six Productions will also co-produce. The release date will be announced at a later time.

In April, the retired tennis pro announced that her newly started production company, Nine Two Six Productions has a first-look TV deal at Amazon Studios, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Currier, a former vice president of Grand Electric, serves as the president of the production company aimed at amplifying women and diverse storytellers.