Evidence Reveals Nurse Nicole Linton’s Mental Health Plummeted Prior to Fiery LA Crash That Killed 6

On Monday, prosecutors revealed that the registered nurse at the wheel of the fiery car wreck in Windsor Hills of West Los Angeles was struggling with deteriorating mental health issues, would self-harm, and had a history of being involuntarily committed for psychiatric treatment on several occasions. The evidence came to light upon the prosecutors’ aim to deny her pretrial release, reports the Los Angeles Times.

On Aug. 8, Nicole Lorraine Linton was charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence for being repsonsible for the Aug. 4 crash that claimed the lives of an entire young family and two others.

Per court documents, Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Brittany Vannoy wrote, “The defense has disclosed a number of prior incidents which appear to be increasing in severity, ranging from the defendant jumping on police cars to jumping out of apartment windows. The defense indicates [Linton] has been subject to involuntary commitments on several occasions and has hurt herself more than once.”

While seeking for the driver to be held without bail, Vannoy asserted that Linton’s “extremely reckless conduct combined with her mental health struggles” would be considered a menace to the public.

It has been reported that Linton already had at least 13 previous crashes, to which her defense vehemently denies.

“It’s been reported extensively and it’s not true,” said Linton’s attorney Halim Dhanidina. “Our initial investigation has demonstrated that that allegation that’s been bandied about in the media is patently false,” the lawyer maintained.

Currently, Linton is in custody at the Century Regional Detention Center without bail. The registered nurse was scheduled to appear before a bail hearing on Aug. 15, however, her representation requested a two-week postponement.

“All things considered, she’s trying to keep her chin up and is anxiously awaiting further resolution in court,” Dhanidina revealed, per the outlet.

Linton is facing 90 years to life in prison if convicted on all charges.

Her next court date is set for Aug. 31.