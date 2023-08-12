Ex-NFL Player Buster Skrine Arrested For Alleged Bank Fraud Throughout Canada

Former NFL defensive back for the Tennessee Titans, Buster Skrine, was arrested in Canada after allegedly defrauding banks throughout the country. According to TMZ, the 34-year-old obtained nearly $100,000 from several financial institutions and now faces 14 charges, including possessing property obtained by crime.

As part of his alleged crimes, Skrine would use his former affiliation with the NFL to open bank accounts with fraudulent checks and withdraw part of the cash before the funds cleared.

The Durham Regional Police Service suspects that Skrine carried out the scheme many times before being caught. He was charged with four counts of fraud over $5,000, seven counts of making false statements to produce money, three counts of possession of property obtained by a crime over $5,000, and one count of possession of property obtained by a crime over $5,000. “The suspect had made travel arrangements to return to the United States on August 9, 2023,” the police statement read. “DRPS Fraud Investigators worked in conjunction with Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Customs and Border Protection as well as Peel Regional Police and arrested the suspect last night at Pearson International Airport.” According to CBS Sports, the elaborate deception began in September 2022 and continued throughout most of 2023.

Skrine was held on bail; however, police did not reveal the amount publicly. “The investigators are still going through the evidence that they have,” said Sergeant Joanne Bortoluss. “If that evidence leads to grounds for additional charges then additional charges would be laid. However, that part of the investigation is still ongoing.” This isn’t the first time the former player has been the subject of fraudulent activity. According to Jet X, Skrine had been accused of promising ticket packages to friends and former teammates at discounted rates; however, after funds were collected, he’d disappear without a word.

Throughout his 11-season career, the defensive back found a home with the Cleveland Browns, the New York Jets, and the San Francisco 49ers. His league earnings reportedly neared $40.37 million. In July 2022, Skrine announced his retirement from the NFL.