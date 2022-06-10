Explore The World Of Automation and Technology with this Bundle

The technology and automation realm has popped in popularity recently as more emphasis and efforts have been made in S.T.E.M.-related fields. With even more of a push being made toward steering professionals and students in the direction of S.T.E.M., the surge in technology and automation, it doesn’t look like the momentum will slow any time soon.

Simply put, there’s never been a better time to explore a career in the field.

With The 2022 Complete Learn Coding & Automation Bundle, you can do just that. For a limited time, it’s available for $34.99. That’s a savings of more than $1,500 if you were to purchase the courses in this bundle individually.

Eight courses spanning nearly 100 hours of instruction are included in the bundle. Individually, each costs $200. No matter your interest – whether technology or automation – there’s something for you.

Programming for newcomers is covered with the C++ for Absolute Beginners and The Complete Python Course: Learn Python by Doing in 2022 courses. The Python-focused course offers students a broader and deeper experience in Python. It includes more than 300 lectures. Learn how to write professional Python code, improve your Python code with formatters and linters, and extract information from existing websites using web scraping, among other tips.

The C++ course covers four hours of programming-specific information including integers, operators, and strings, debugging Visual Studio memory, understanding object-oriented programming, and more.

The Google Assistant Automation IoT Development course gives students a ground-floor understanding of how Google Assistant and Smart homes work. Students will learn how to use JavaScript to build a web app to control appliances, and how to manage events with Google’s Firebase storage and deployment, among other tools.

Other courses include Data Science, Deep Learning, & Machine Learning with Python: Hands-On, Rust Programming Master Class: From Beginner to Expert, Search Operative, and others.

This bundle will satisfy the curiosity of those interested in programming and automation and the reassurance of those looking to brush up on their knowledge in those fields. Purchase it today.

