F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Opens Plant-Based Burger Joint In NYC

Lewis Hamilton is a 7-time F1 world champion. That’s not where his winning stops. Off the track, Hamilton boasts a diverse portfolio that includes part ownership of the NFl’s Denver Broncos and a chain of plant-based restaurants.

The latest addition is “Neat in Nolita”, a burger joint in Manhattan, that will further expand upon the success of the other “Neat” locations.

“The response to Neat Burger since we opened has been incredible. I’m really proud of the boundaries we have been able to push in this space and the plans for expansion are really exciting,” Hamilton said in a press release. The fast-food chain has also drawn support from Academy Award winner Leonardo DiCaprio, who has been a vocal advocate for a more green planet and the benefits of a meat-free diet.

Hollywood has truly circled around veganism with everyone from Beyoncé to Kevin Hart investing major money into popular vegan brands as well as venturing into their own businesses.

Most famously Tabitha Brown, grew her dietary needs into an empire that includes a New York Times bestselling book, a line of products with Target, and an Emmy-winning show. To Hamilton’s credit, he’s been following a plant-based diet since 2018 and is one of the most prominent athletes to adopt a vegan lifestyle.

In his cover story with Men’s Health in 2021, the UK-bred racer credited his eating habits as one of the reasons he was in top- notch shape.

“Three years ago, I decided to follow a plant-based diet. The only thing I regret is not having done it before,” he said. “My taste buds have learned about things that I never thought I would eat and that I now love: falafel, avocado, beetroot, fresh and dried fruit. I’ve also noticed a marked improvement in my fitness level since I switched, which is motivating.”