Family of Pastor Killed in Fatal Crash Questions Why Suspect Was Only Given Speeding Ticket

A family is asking a valid question in Illinois.

After a driver killed a family member on the Lincoln Highway back in May, the suspect has only been charged with speeding and has not been implicated in his death.

According to NBC Chicago, Pastor Neely Dotson, 87 years old at the time of his death, was killed in a car crash last year in May, but no one was ever arrested or charged in the incident.

The accident took place on Lincoln Highway near Interstate 57.

According to police reports from the pastor’s family, the vehicle that hit Dotson’s car was a Toyota, speeding at more than 70 miles per hour.

The driver also reportedly did not provide a blood and urine sample at the hospital after indications that he reeked of alcohol and marijuana. Yet, the family learned that the driver had only been charged with speeding and not the death of Dotson.

The Matteson Police Department released a statement to NBC Chicago:

“Once the investigation was completed, the lead detective contacted the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office for a review of potential charges. After reviewing the case, the State’s Attorney’s Office indicated that the appropriate charge should be Aggravated Speeding; speed alone cannot be used to fulfill the requirements for the offense of Reckless Homicide.”

This leaves the question of why the driver has not been charged with reckless homicide.

“I have never heard of anyone who has been able to not take a breathalyzer if a police officer smelled the alcohol,” Dotson’s daughter, Neeketta Reed, stated. “That is grounds for arrest right there. I am hurt, mad… all these feelings. I want the facts.”

The family is baffled that he was only charged with speeding.

“How can (one) kill someone and get off with a speeding ticket?” Reed said. “It just does not make sense.”

Although the family was told about the charges, NBC Chicago contacted the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office, which stated that they were not directed to review reckless homicide charges, just the traffic violations associated with the incident.

“The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office was not contacted by police for a review of felony charges — the police direct filed misdemeanor and traffic offenses that are pending in court at this time.”