Family Seeks Justice for Missing Black Ohio Woman Found Murdered in Pennsylvania

Officials have announced that an Ohio woman has been found dead in Pennsylvania after she was reported missing by Cleveland police earlier this month.

According to CBS affiliate station WKBN 27, 23-year-old Andrianna Kiri Taylor of Cleveland was last heard from by family members on Saturday, Oct. 8, according to a news release from the Cleveland Police Department. Cleveland police reported Taylor missing on Sunday, Nov. 13.

Fox affiliate station WJW (Fox 8) reports that Taylor was found unresponsive in the backyard of a home on the 800 block of Hill Avenue the night of Thursday, Nov. 24, in Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania. According to the medical examiner’s office in Allegheny County, Taylor was located with a gunshot wound to her head. Officials say the cause of death was not initially released to the public.

“She was always good to be around, had a good attitude, and was really funny. Just made the best of everything,” Taylor’s cousin Eshli told WJW.

According to reports, Taylor was living with her boyfriend in Cleveland along the 3200 block of West 98th Street when she went missing.

“Over the last few weeks, that is what I was going through. Like“ ‘Where is she? What are they doing to her?’ I was praying that we found her alive. I was praying for that,’ Adrianna’s aunt Terri Taylor told WJW.

Cleveland police have stated that they are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Taylor’s loved ones tell WJW they want justice in finding out what happened to the 23-year-old. “If anyone knows anything, report it to the police. Just report “t because if it was your child, your cousin, your niece, you would want somebody to do the same,” Terri explained to the outlet.

Anyone with information about h”r disappearance is urged to contact police at 216-621-1234 or provide an anonymous tip at 216-25-CRIME (216-252-7463).