Family Of Slain Pregnant Woman Seeks Answers From Kansas City Police

The family of Elaysha Gilliam, a 26-year-old pregnant woman found dead at a park in Kansas City, seeks answers from police. Gilliam was expecting her fifth child.

The Kansas City Police confirmed that the discovery of Gilliam occurred on Feb. 19, located in a field near Dunbar Park. Pronounced dead by emergency personnel on the scene, Gilliam had multiple gunshot wounds present on her body, per NBC News. However, since finding her remains, the investigation into her death lagged.

Gilliam’s family told news outlets that police have provided little information into what happened thus far. Clydetta Gilliam shared that the police are “dragging their feet” in uncovering who may have killed her step-daughter.

“I want closure, we need answers,” expressed the stepmother. “The police are dragging their feet, but I need to go out here and solve the case myself. They aren’t giving us anything.”

The 46-year-old continued, “Are there any fingerprints from shell cases? What was found around her? Did she have clothes on when she was found?”

Gilliam’s death is especially tragic, leaving behind four children all under age 9. Her biological mother had moved in with her days prior to her suspected murder, as the 26-year-old began making strides to better her and her family’s life. Her birth mother told Gilliam’s brother that she was on her way to see her boyfriend the night of her death.

Kansas City is also wrestling with an increased homicide rate, especially for Black women. In 2023, local news outlet KSHB revealed that the Missouri city is considered the most dangerous state for the demographic. Data from the Center of Disease Control and Prevention also confirmed that Missouri had the highest rate of homicide for Black women in girls in 2020..

Kansas City police have made no arrests thus far, but continue to investigation Gilliam’s case as a homicide. Detectives also offered a $25,000 reward to anyone with more information on the matter.

