FAMU Expands Student Housing With $12.6 Million Purchase Of Nearby Residences

An unexpected surge in students led to many being placed on a long waiting list due to a lack of availability in on-campus housing.

But Florida A&M University has closed a deal to acquire property near the campus in efforts to provide more student housing options. The Board of Trustees permitted the university to pursue negotiations in August for the expansion.

Florida A&M University is the brand-new owner of the 118-bed Light House at Brooklyn Yard apartment complex. Here’s more on the historic moment @FAMUHousing1887

Let’s Go Rattlers! #famunews #rattlersstrike #housing pic.twitter.com/6IxVQazEzL — Florida A&M University (@FAMU_1887) October 18, 2022

FAMU President Dr. Larry Robinson was appointed to lead the negotiations, according to a release from the university. The housing purchase includes duplexes, apartments, and condominiums along Eugenia Street, and adds approximately 118 beds to the on-campus inventory.

“This provides a short-term solution that will have long-term implications,” Robinson said during a previous meeting concerning the proposal. “For years, we have been trying to figure out a way to give FAMU a presence in the northwest area near the train tracks where development has occurred. This will give us a footprint beyond our present campus boundary. It is a highly visible and very productive area of the community.”

“This potential acquisition can help the University manage during the COVID-19 crisis and provide housing opportunities for upperclassmen, which will allow more housing available for incoming freshmen,” Vice President for Student Affairs Williams E. Hudson Jr., Ph.D., said.

According to WCTV, the U.S. Department of Education approved the $12.6 million purchase and Robinson plans to seek out similar opportunities to adhere to the future plans for the university to increase on-campus housing options.

“This is one important piece of the puzzle,” Robinson said. “We have a lot more work to do and my team is excited to get busy to solve the rest of this puzzle.”

FAMU informed that approximately 75% of the residents living in the newly purchased units are current students. The complex plans to become an official on-campus housing option by next school year, and the remaining tenants may need to relocate to other housing.

The purchase includes 14 duplexes containing 24 beds, 32 apartments containing 52 beds, and 14 condominiums containing 42 beds.