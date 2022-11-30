Fatal Shooting on FAMU Campus Left One Dead, 4 Injured -- University President Responds

A fatal shooting on the campus of Florida A&M University has called for a response from the institution’s president Larry Robinson.

In a statement released by the University, Robinson addressed the incident that police said took place on the basketball courts on Sunday around 4:30 p.m.

According to The Miami Herald, one victim was found dead and four wounded after a gunman opened fire at least 12 times into a crowd of over a dozen people playing and watching a game on the outside courts.

Reportedly, the courts in the 1200 block of Walnash Way, near the Hansel Tookes Recreation, were closed at the time.

Robinson’s statement said the FAMU Police Department and Tallahassee Police Department investigated the shooting and provided that none of the victims involved were identified as FAMU students.

“One victim, an adult male, died as a result of this shooting. Four other victims, one juvenile male and three adult males, sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious. Based on initial reports, it appears none of the victims are FAMU students,” President Robinson stated.

“I want to assure the FAMU community the shooting incident that occurred on campus is not an ongoing threat to the University. The safety and security of our students, and the campus is the highest priority. … Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families,” he added in his statement on Sunday night.

WUSF News reported that the University would consider surveillance footage from 1,532 surveillance cameras installed throughout the campus to aid in the investigation.

In a review of FAMU safety protocols, the University has initiated updates to its rules regarding indoor and outdoor campus recreational facilities use.

No arrests have been made as the Tallahassee Police Department is unclear who the gunman’s target was. For the time being, police are encouraging witnesses to come forward by contacting TPD at 850-891-4085 or anonymously calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.