Fans Are Floored By ‘Miami Vice’ Star Philip Michael Thomas’ Son ‘You Are Fine Just Like Your Daddy’

Sacred Light Amadeus Thomas, the son of the Miami Vice star Philip Michael Thomas, 73, almost broke the internet when he posted a throwback picture of himself as an infant with his father on Instagram.

The picture has overlay text that reads, “He’s gunna be a heartbreaker when he’s older,” then shifts to a video of Sacred Light sauntering toward the camera bare-chested with the word “facts” in the middle of the recorded footage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sacred Light Amadeus Thomas (@sacredthomas)

Many of his followers chimed in about how handsome he is and how they continue to pine for his father.

One fan exclaimed, “He’s fine like his daddy!” Another added, “Damn he looks just like him too!”

“Oh wow..daddy from Miami Vice show,” posted one person.

“You are fine just like your daddy,” added another fan.

“He is definitely handsome just like his father,” acknowledged one commenter.

Other fans admitted their undying love for Philip Michael Thomas. “We all had a major crush with his father back in the day,” said one fan.

“Oooo lawd I was in love with his daddy,” declared another person, leaving a trail of heart emojis.

The elder Thomas played police detective Ricardo Tubbs on the hit television series Miami Vice from 1984 to 1989 with co-star Don Johnson as character James Crockett.

Although he has the good looks to follow in his father’s footsteps, Sacred Light enrolled at Texas State University and studied at the McCoy School of Business. He started a party bus transportation company called Five Star Entourage with his business partner Vinny Jurado, which provided services for seven years before becoming a travel videographer.

“Five years in, I could tell I needed to do something different, but I did not know what that was, so I kept asking myself the question, ‘If time or money were no object, what would I spend my time doing?’ Eventually, the answer was that I would travel and film. So I bought a camera, learned how to use it on YouTube, and took action,” he said, Voyage Austin reports.

He bought his first camera in February 2019 and founded Sacred Shot Media, specializing in filming weddings, fitness videos, commercials, and food conferences. The company has landed projects to film Tedx Talks and documentaries, and Sacred Light intends to pursue larger projects while improving his craft.