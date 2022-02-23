 Michael Jordan Getting Handsy Showing Mary J. Blige 'Real Love' at NBA All-Star Game Has Twitter Cackling

by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton198
Michael Jordan Mary J Blige
(Image: Twitter)

With her ongoing role in Starz’s Power Book II: Ghost and a rousing performance at this year’s Super Bowl halftime show, Mary J. Blige has been rightfully embraced lately.

Though, being embraced by NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan is probably not what the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul was expecting.

In a video that has gone viral, Jordan is seen hugging the R&B diva but in a way that looks like there may be more than meets the eye. The “loving” look he gives her is accentuated by a seemingly butt touch. Social media couldn’t help but make a big deal out of Jordan’s seemingly handsy embrace of the R&B singer.

It may have been “accidental” but social media definitely caught it and had several comments about it.

Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton, is the co-founder, and owner of TheIndustryCosign.com.

