Fans Roast Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Breakup Facial Hair’ After Lori Harvey Split

Social media is not here for Michael B. Jordan growing out his facial hair. The Creed star recently debuted a new look that fans have been roasting him over.

Jordan’s stylist, Jason Bolden, took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off the actor’s look for a new fashion campaign.

“MBJ X CHANEL,” Bolden captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Bolden (@jasonbolden)

While many applauded Jordan’s look, consisting of a tight gray sleeveless vest, black pants, and white shoes, others seemingly shamed the Black Panther star for growing his facial hair.

“Can we get rid of the breakup facial hair though?” one fan asked.

“Not the mustaches,” added another.

Some fans were seemingly convinced that Jordan’s new look was inspired by his recent breakup with Lori Harvey.

“He done lost his damn mind after Lori,” one user wrote.

“Look what Lori done did to this man sent him to church,” added someone else.

One onlooker noted how “thrown off” they were by Jordan’s facial hair and asked, “What Lori do to that man??”

Jordan’s transition to growing out his facial hair comes after Harvey recently opened up about her outlook on dating during a chat with her friend Teyana Taylor.

“I’m very much in a space right now where I’m not doing anything that’s gonna compromise my peace and happiness, so I think just taking control, making sure you maintain your power, don’t give your power away to anybody… is the key to truly being happy in or out of a relationship,” Harvey said.

She went on to explain the life experiences that shaped her concept of dating on her own terms.

“I almost got married very young… I hadn’t experienced anything; I didn’t know myself, I didn’t know what I liked or what I didn’t like,” Harvey revealed. “I feel like I hadn’t experienced life. So at that point, I was like, ‘okay, I’m going to date on my terms, and however I want to move, and whatever I want to do, I’m gonna do it, and if it’s no longer serving me, I’m going to move on.’”