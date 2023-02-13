Social Media’s Favorite Cussing Grandma Holla Is Laid to Rest

One of social media’s favorite grandmothers finally took her rest.

Helen Davis, also known as Queen Holla, died a few weeks ago. While her fans mourned her death, the family was fighting over money. Now, it looks as if the feud is over as photos from her wake have circulated the internet.

According to Sports Keeda, her funeral took place January 28 at New Life Community Church. Fans were welcome to come but camera usage was allegedly strict. One fan was able to capture some of the funeral via livestream and posted it on TikTok.

Davis’ family announced her death January 14. Davis rose to fame after her granddaughter, Michelle Willams, started recording her vulgar speeches of wisdom mixed with a witty personality. She became an instant internet sensation, going viral on TikTok, Instagram and Youtube.

After images of her funeral started coming in, fans shared their memories. “Going to miss you granny Holla,” one fan commented. “You made of laugh with you good spirits. Your love you had for everyone….Shell you did a wonderful job taking care Holla.”

Video footage of her burial made it to TikTok and viewers were quick to point out missing funeral fundamentals, like chairs and a tent. The owner of the video was quick to respond. “Different strokes for different folks,” the TikTok user said. “You make sure you have those items available for yourself and your family.”

Finances definitely became part of the conversation pertaining Holla’s arrangements. BLACK ENTERPRISE reported the family set up a GoFundMe to assist with the home going as Ms. Holla, didn’t have life insurance. To date, the family has raised a little under $50,000.