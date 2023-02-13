Fans Start Petition to ‘Get Halle Bailey a New Man’ After Her Boyfriend Gets Outed by His Ex

Fans are petitioning for Halle Bailey to leave her YouTube personality boyfriend, DDG, after he was put on blast by his rapper ex-girlfriend Rubi Rose.

On Friday, a fan by the name of Lindsay Williams launched a Change.org petition asking Bailey to “get a new man.” The petition was made in response to Rubi Rose accusing DDG of allowing Bailey to wear one of her old t-shirts she must’ve left at his house during their time together.

“Halle Bailey is black royalty and she has a childish peasant attached to her. We want better for our princess,” Williams wrote in her petition.

“Her celebrity shouldn’t be used for YouTube views and clicks. She’s unproblematic and her childish (hopefully ex boyfriend) thought it was funny to sub her when she’s about to have the biggest year ever.”

The drama all started last week after fans speculated that Bailey and DDG broke up after unfollowing each other on social media. By Saturday, Rubi posted screenshots revealing that the YouTuber reached out to her amid the breakup rumors.

DDG responded to Rubi putting their private conversation on blast during a live stream where he claimed to “hate” his ex-girlfriend. He also released tweets shutting down Rubi’s claims.

“Don’t believe nun she say. She been stuck on me for 2 years. She hurt,” he tweeted. “Superrr [two blue caps, three tears of joy emojis][.] Niggas is not pressed over you.”

Bailey also subtly addressed the alleged DM conversation after DDG accused his ex of “clout chasing,” as captured by XXL.

“[The] devil is working [red heart emoji] lol please don’t feed into the lies, especially from a third party [double hearts emoji and glittering stars emoji] stay blessed everyone,” she wrote.

From the looks of it, Halle and DDG are still going strong.