Fantasia Enrolls In HBCU: Thanks Family for Inspiring Return to School

Fantasia Barrino-Taylor is returning to school and she has her family to thank for the inspiration.

The former American Idol superstar has enrolled at Central State University, a public historically Black university located in Ohio, to study business, as she strives to be an example for her three children and anyone working to reach their goals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fantasia Taylor (@tasiasword)

According to People, the 38-year-old dropped out of high school when she a teenager, and received her GED in 2010.

“I’m a businesswoman now and I desired to continue to sharpen my sword and better my craft,” Fantasia told said.

“I want to break generational curses. When it comes to my family, my girls, my children, I want to show them that no matter what she’s been through, you can always get back and go after it again, and that’s what I am doing.”

“I want to be the example, I want to use my platform, my social media, to show people—men, women, Black, white, young, old—that if you have a dream, it doesn’t have to have a timeline,” Fantasia said.

“It doesn’t have to look a certain way and, in fact, looks better when it has a bunch of bruises and scars because that means you fought for it.”

The honorary Sigma Gamma Rho sorority sister, who recently appeared on E!’s Celebrity Prank Wars with her The Color Purple co-star Taraji P. Henson, said her grandmother used to tell her “anything worth having is worth fighting for.”

Fantasia uses that advice to inspire others to “stay in the ring” and keep going.

The R&B singer partnered with The American Red Cross this year to donate blood and help those who suffer from sickle cell disease. Fantasia encouraged her followers to understand the importance of the matter, emphasizing the “Black excellence” in the blood of the Black community.