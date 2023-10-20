Atlanta Welcomes First-Ever AI Supermarket

Metro Atlanta’s first-ever artificial intelligence supermarket has officially opened. The store, located in Dekalb County, is a technological advancement that owners hope customers will welcome.

According to a profile by WSB-TV, Green Picks Market is hoping to be another resource for high-quality food in Chamblee. Described as the “future of grocery shopping,” the unusual supermarket works through its use of QR codes to scan for items, as envisioned by its founder, a Georgia Tech-educated aerospace engineer-turned-entrepreneur.

Upon entering the store, the system tracks products placed into customers’ carts, as they pay for the items instantaneously as they exit the store. According to its developers, this method will provide shoppers with a seamless and stress-free environment.

The president of Green Picks, Ismael Fernandez, spoke of its inclusive mission to bring accessible healthy food to the community. He says that the main focus is not on AI usage but on addressing gaps in food quality within the neighborhood.

“The concept is not so much around the technology, but about the fact we are given access to health food to locations that might not be covered by other health stores,” shared Fernandez.

Chamblee boasts a multitude of diverse peoples, with a substantial portion of its population, approximately 35%, identifying as Hispanic, as reported by DataUSA. This community also includes a significant presence of individuals from Black and Asian backgrounds. The market’s placement in this Atlanta area hopes to uplift the inclusive hub and ensure all people are part of this technological, health-focused movement.

Green Picks will host a wide range of foods, from organic produce to ready-to-eat meals and gluten-free and vegan options. Health-conscious products will accompany its new shopping experience as it hopes to combat unhealthy food consumption through its innovative system.

Fernandez is hoping for the success of the supermarket, as plans to expand to other parts of the Metro Atlanta are already in the works.

RELATED CONTENT: Vice President Harris To Meet With CEOs About Artificial Intelligence Risks