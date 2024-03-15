Women by Stacy Jackson Candace Parker Unveils Free Outdoor Fitness Court In Atlanta The Muscle Milk Fitness Court is a collaboration with Parker and the brand's initiative, "The Lifting Project," to encourage healthy living.









Atlanta has gained a brand-new outdoor fitness facility courtesy of seven-time WNBA All-Star Candace Parker’s collaboration with Muscle Milk’s cause-based initiative, “The Lifting Project.”

The Muscle Milk Fitness Court opened at D.H. Stanton Park March 13. It offers a safe space for community members to exercise and engage in circuit training suitable for all fitness levels. “I think that Atlanta has given me so much,” Parker told Fox 5. “I think everyone can benefit from just having someplace to go to lift, to be healthy and to get in better shape.”

Muscle Milk’s project aims to make inner and outer strength more accessible through cause-based initiatives. The fitness court is an extension of this program.

This week, @Candace_Parker helped us announce that the Muscle Milk Fitness Court is officially open! We’re beyond thankful for her support and devotion to expanding access to fitness resources through The Lifting Project@CityofAtlanta @NatFitCampaign @Laureus_USA @blazesports pic.twitter.com/zh8CwORxqG — MUSCLE MILK (@MuscleMilk) March 14, 2024

In June 2023, The Lifting Project enlisted Parker and the National Fitness Campaign to help communities nationwide embrace a healthy lifestyle. Muscle Milk invited exercisers to vote for the location of the new 24/7 fitness court. The three finalists were Los Angeles, Orlando and Atlanta, due to population density and the need for accessible outdoor fitness.

Plans for the fitness court included approachable exercises designed for all levels to provide a full-body workout in minutes, seven zones for visitors to cycle through, including core, squats, lunges, upper body push/pull, agility circuits, and bend back strengthening.

“Working out and rebuilding muscle is an essential component of my routine every single day,” Parker said then. “Increasing access to effective fitness is incredibly important to me, so I couldn’t be happier to play a role in creating this Fitness Court for people to have a convenient space to break a sweat.”

Muscle Milk launched the cause-based Lifting Project in March 2022, with Parker as its partner. A press release from PepsiCo. announced the initiative along with another iteration of its “Own Your Strength” campaign. The brand spotlighted the basketball legend in its 360 consumer engagement campaign, highlighting “the challenges, new routines, commitments, and responsibilities that come with the passage of time, but also the opportunities to get better, grow stronger, demonstrate resilience and lead with strength every single day.”

The Lifting Project called upon fitness enthusiasts to enter a contest for a chance to become a Certified Strength Trainer.

