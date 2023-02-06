Flo Rida Reveals How He’ll Spend Part of the $82 Million Won in Lawsuit

Last month, Tramar Dillard, better known to the world as Flo Rida, was awarded $82.6 million in a lawsuit against the producers of an energy drink he endorsed and supported, Celsius Energy Drinks.

On Sunday at the Grammy Awards, the successful entertainer expressed what he would do with the money.

Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier spoke to the Low rapper and discussed the lawsuit and what he will do with the nearly $83 million.

“Justice came, thanks to God. To God be the glory. Other people out there who might be going through a situation when you give your truth, you can only expect the victory,” Flo Rida said. “They didn’t want to give me my just due, but thanks to the judicial system. I’m just overwhelmed and just excited about new ventures as well.”

The successful rapper alluded to giving back to the community and doing good with the newfound cash. “I’m all about giving, you know, giving is required so I look forward to taking care of the neighborhood,” he said.

When Flo Rida filed the lawsuit, he claimed that Celsius Holdings Inc. violated the conditions of a contract the two parties signed in 2014. He filed the papers in May 2021 in a Broward County court in Florida.

The rapper, who hails from Florida, and his production company, Strong Arm Productions, took the Boca Raton, Florida-based company to court alleging that it hid money from him and did not honor the initial endorsement he signed.

After winning the lawsuit against Celsius Energy Drinks, the rapper took a cool sip from a Celsius can after savoring the victory. But he still wants to work with the company and even owns some stock.

“I’m still a owner in the company,” Flo Rida said. “And when you basically planted the seed for something that is successful, you can’t help but have unconditional love.”