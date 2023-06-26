Disgraced Susan Lorincz Avoids Murder Charges in Ajike Owens Shooting

Prosecutors in the case involving the killing of Ajike “AJ” Owens won’t be filing murder against Susan Lorincz, claiming “insufficient evidence,” CNN reports.

Instead, state attorney Bill Gladson announced on Monday that the state would charge Lorincz with one count of manslaughter with a firearm and one count of assault. The 58-year-old white woman from Marion Country, Florida, is accused of shooting her neighbor, Ajike “AJ” Owens after Owens repeatedly knocked on her door. Owens allegedly was there to confront her after Lorincz became angry that Owens’ children were playing outside, close to her apartment.

The angry neighbor was arrested after investigators said Lorincz shot Owens through the door in front of her 10-year-old son.

Gladson said his team “carefully examined the viability of both second-degree murder and manslaughter with a firearm, both first-degree felonies,” and to charge her with murder would mean they would need to prove that Lorincz had a “depraved mind” when the shooting occurred. In a statement, Gladson speaks on the wishes of the Owens family and community members and believes he made the right decision. “I can assure you that the decision was thoughtful and made without consideration of any factors other than the specific facts of this terrible crime,” Gladson said.

According to Fox 35, Lorincz still sits in the Marion County Jail on a $154,000 bond after only being able to post $1,700.

Lorincz claims she didn’t mean to hit Owens and was scared for her life. She did admit to using racial slurs against some of the children in the neighborhood, which aligns with what the Owens family previously reported, saying she harassed Owens and her children before the shooting. Gladson said he did meet with the Owens family and their attorney before making the announcement, as he said the office is still seeking justice. “My office will do all it can to seek justice for Ms. Owens and her family,” he said.