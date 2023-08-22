Florida’s Jessie Trice Community Health System Named Recipient of Coveted Federal Government Award

The Jessie Trice Community Health System (JTCHS) is the recipient of an award from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA). The award provides funding to improve developmental outcomes among children ages 0-5 through increased screenings and follow-up services. JTCHS is the only HRSA-funded health center in South Florida to receive this award.

“We are absolutely thrilled to receive this honor,” says Annie Neasman, President and CEO of JTCHS. “These funds will be used to strengthen and expand the availability of early childhood services that are vital for reducing gaps in school readiness and improving children’s ability to succeed.”

HHS awarded $30 million to 151 HRSA-funded health centers nationwide. Four community health centers in Florida received some of these funds. JTCHS was the only center in South Florida.

The Jessie Trice Community Health System, Inc. is one of Miami-Dade County’s preeminent federally qualified community health care centers, governed by a remarkably dedicated Board of Directors (51% of which are users of the medical and dental services) and a diverse, incredibly talented, committed family of providers and staff. The 1st Federally Qualified Health Center in the state and 5th in the nation, Jessie Trice Community Health System, Inc., is a Florida 501 (c) 3, not-for-profit organization that has been serving Miami-Dade County since 1967.

JTCHS knows and specializes in comprehensive health, offering a myriad of services to improve the health of the community. This includes dentistry, family medicine, nutrition, HIV/AIDS, behavioral health, transportation, pharmacy, healthy start, obstetric & gynecological care, school-based health, community health promotions, health & wellness center, pediatrics, and ancillary services.