Floyd Mayweather Jr. Overwhelmed With Emotion, Inducted Into International Boxing Hall Of Fame

Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr. was known as a tough opponent. This weekend he showed his tender side as he was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

At the podium, Mayweather, recognizing the years of hard work he put into perfecting his craft, was reduced to tears, ESPN reported.

“I don’t even know what to say. I’ve waited for this moment for 45 years. I told myself that I wouldn’t cry. This is unbelievable; this is one of the best days of my life. To all these legendary champions up here, all these champions molded me to be who I am. The champions of the past, I can name so many that we don’t talk about. The list goes on and on; I’m so proud of these fighters,” The Shadow League reported.

Mayweather expressed deep sentiments towards his mother, father, and sister for their continued support.

“I done a lot in my career, but this is by far the best,” said Mayweather. “I want to thank the International Boxing Hall of Fame for giving me this. This right here is going to my dad because he deserves it. Bernard Hopkins said it best, ‘You’ve got to earn it,’ and my dad earned this ring.

He continued: “You guys have never seen my mom. She always stayed behind the scenes….The one thing you guys don’t know, my mom and my dad had one child, and that’s me. He told my mother, you’re going to have my child and he’s going to be a champion.”

As we get closer to @FloydMayweather‘s induction into the International @BoxingHall of Fame this weekend, let’s take a moment to appreciate some of the best moments of his spectacular career. 🥊🐐 pic.twitter.com/MXrAH7kjxn — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) June 10, 2022

Mayweather retired from boxing and remained undefeated in 50 fights, headlining the three classes of boxers inducted in Sunday’s ceremony. The COVID-19 pandemic caused the postponement of the previous ceremonies.

The celebration was held at the Turning Stone Resort and Casino in Verona, NY.