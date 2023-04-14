For Life! Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Reunite On The Set of ‘Bad Boys 4’

Bad Boys…come out and play!

Movie stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are back to reprise their roles as Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett for the fourth chapter in their “Bad Boys” film franchise.

Smith and Lawrence were spotted on set in Atlanta this past week, with Smith in his character’s costume while Lawrence arrived in a maroon tracksuit. According to photos published by The Daily Mail, NBA-veteran-turned-actor John Salley will also be part of this film, and producer Jerry Bruckheimer was also on hand. No details on the plot of this film have been released yet.

In January, both franchise stars announced that a fourth film was coming in a video shared to Instagram, where Smith was seen driving to Lawrence’s house. The former Martin star opened the door and said, “It’s about that time?” before the two embraced, with Smith turning the camera on them to announce, “It’s official, y’all. Bad Boys for life, baby!”

The franchise began at the height of fame for both of its stars in 1995 and has earned more than $840 million at the box office. Something tells us that this will be a billion-dollar undertaking when it’s all said and done. Rumblings off a fourth film began last year but were all but silenced following Smith’s Oscar incident involving comedian Chris Rock; however, rapper Questlove seemed to reignite rumors when he spoke to Variety about why the “Getting Jiggy Wit It” rapper was left out of the Grammy’s 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop celebration in February. “I’ll give the spoiler alert away. Will Smith was a part of the festivities tonight, but they started shooting Bad Boys 4 this week,” Questlove, 52, said. “There were a lot of preliminary shots that he had to do, so we had to lose Will.”

Fans of the franchise can rest assured that all is well as it seems “for life” wasn’t an exaggeration.