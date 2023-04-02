From the Court to Washington, Former NBA Player Matt Barnes Sees Politics In His Future

Matt Barnes has always been highly opinionated on important topics. So, it’s not hard to believe that the former NBA player dreams of becoming a mayor or governor someday.

During an interview with Miss Understood with Rachel Uchitel, the NBA champion revealed that he wants to run for office by the time he turns 50.

“I just turned 43 yesterday, and I gave myself a goal back in my 30s that by the time I turn 50, I wanted to run for some sort of office, whether that be mayor or governor or whatever it may be,” Barnes said on Miss Understood with Rachel Uchitel, cited by TMZ. “It would be refreshing. It’s not something people expect, but I know I can make a difference.”

The 43-year-old added: “I still got seven years before that time is up. More than anything, whether I end up taking on that challenge that I gave myself 10 years ago or not, I just want to continue to show people hope, give people opportunities, and inspire the youth, because I feel like in our communities, you have to see it to believe it. I always want to be a symbol of hope—of someone who made it out of tough circumstances.”

If Barnes decides to seek a career as a politician, he wouldn’t be the first NBA player to do so. Bill Bradley, who played for the New York Knicks during the ‘60s–’70s, enjoyed a post-NBA career as a U.S. Senator. Dave Bing, a former Detroit Piston, was elected mayor of Detroit in 2009. All-Star and former Phoenix Suns point guard Kevin Johnson was elected mayor of Sacramento, California, serving two terms.

Barnes was drafted out of UCLA in the second round of the 2002 NBA draft. He played 16 seasons for several teams. In 2017, his final season, Barnes won a championship as a member of the Golden State Warriors.

Watch Barnes’s interview in its entirety below.