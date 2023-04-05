Former Nebraska University’s Football Coach Mickey Joseph’s Assault Case Has Been Dismissed

Nebraska University’s football coach Mickey Joseph’s assault case has been dismissed as a result of the alleged victim refusing to testify.

USA Today reported that on Wednesday a hearing was scheduled. However, Erica Pruess, a prosecutor in the case, received an email from the alleged victim saying she would not testify.

The report also said the Arizona police were unable to deliver a subpoena, which made the alleged victim a material witness in the case.

According to a court filing obtained by USA Today, police made seven different attempts to deliver a subpoena to the alleged victim’s home. The police officer added that on one occasion, he saw someone through the window, cited by USA Today.

Initially, the alleged victim alleged that Joseph pushed her and put his hands around her throat as she and the former Nebraska interim football coach had an argument.

“He pushed me on the couch and strangled me,” she said, according to a police affidavit obtained by USA Today. The outlet also said that she said she struggled to breathe until she managed to push Joseph off her.

According to the report, the alleged victim went into the kitchen, where Joseph grabbed her, which caused her to fall. While falling, the alleged victim said Joseph punched her.

Police said the alleged victim had visible marks and swelling around her left eye, which police believed was consistent with her story of being punched.

Joseph coached Nebraska’s football team as its interim coach after the program fired Scott Frost. Joseph coached Nebraska for nine games in 2022 before he was placed on administrative leave before the school announced that Joseph had been removed from the football program, according to USA Today.

Joseph was initially charged with assault by strangulation or suffocation.