Former NFL Defensive Lineman Chris Smith Passes Away at 31

A former NFL player passed away at the age of 31.

Various reports have acknowledged the passing of former defensive lineman, Chris Smith, who played with seven different teams during his eight seasons in the National Football League. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, announced his passing on Tuesday when he sent condolences to his friends and family.

“Rest in Peace Chris. Condolences to all his family, friends and loved ones. We will miss you”

Rest in Peace Chris. Condolences to all his family, friends and loved ones. We will miss you pic.twitter.com/alpUAeqIhY — Drew Rosenhaus (@DrewJRosenhaus) April 18, 2023

One of the teams he played on also sent a message via Twitter earlier today.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of former Browns DE Chris Smith. Chris was one of the kindest people, teammates and friends we’ve had in our organization. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.”

We are deeply saddened by the passing of former Browns DE Chris Smith. Chris was one of the kindest people, teammates and friends we’ve had in our organization. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/K8HySW4erM — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 18, 2023

Today reported that Smith hailed from Salisbury, NC, and played football locally at West Rowan High School. His high school alma mater acknowledged him as well on social media.

“Rest in Peace to a West Rowan Legend! Chris was a better person than he was player! The impact he had on those around him will be remembered forever!”

Rest in Peace to a West Rowan Legend! Chris was a better person than he was player! The impact he had on those around him will be remembered forever! pic.twitter.com/9oVKyM4Gs2 — West Rowan Football (@WRowan_Football) April 18, 2023

As of now, there are no listed cause of death in any of the reports.

Smith was drafted out of Arkansas in 2014 by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fifth round of the NFL Draft. He played in 72 games for the Jaguars, the Cincinnati Bengals, the Cleveland Browns, the Las Vegas Raiders, the Houston Texans, the Carolina Panthers, and the Baltimore Ravens. In those 72 games, he made 80 tackles and 11 sacks. He didn’t play last season in the NFL but had recently been signed by the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons.