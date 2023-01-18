Former NFL Player Jerrell Powe, Accomplice Arrested, Charged with Kidnapping

According to WLBT, on Thursday a former NFL player who also played at the University of Mississippi, Jerrell Powe, is being held on kidnapping charges. There is no bail set and he is slated to appear in court on Jan. 17.

An accomplice, Gavin Bates, 35 of Roseville, CA, was arrested on the same charges. The Associated Press reported that Bates was also charged with a controlled substance violation.

The crime took place in Laurel, MS, and the ordeal ended in Ridgeland when the kidnapping victim was able to get in contact with the Ridgeland Police Department. When he spoke to police officers, he told them that he was abducted “against his will,” and was “forced to withdraw money” at the Chase bank.

Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers stated that the 35-year-old former football player from Buckatunna, MS, was met by Ridgeland police at a Chase Bank on Highland Colony Parkway in Ridgeland.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and said that there could be further criminal charges against the pair. They are both being held at the Madison County Detention Center.

Powe played his collegiate career as a defensive tackle for the University of Mississippi from 2008 to 2010. He finished his playing days at Ole Miss with 69 tackles, seven sacks, and one interception in 37 games. In 2009 and 2010, he was named Second-Team All-Southeastern Conference.

He was picked in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL draft by the Kansas City Chiefs. Powe played in only 12 games over his three seasons with the Chiefs. During his time with Kansas City, he made eight tackles while recording one sack. He then played with the Houston Texans in 2014 and played in 16 games recording 10 tackles.