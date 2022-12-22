Update: Family of Former Denver Broncos Running Back Ronnie Hillman Mourns His Death

According to NFL.com, the Super Bowl-winning rusher died Wednesday, according to a statement his family posted on Hillman’s Instagram. He was 31 years old.

Hillman’s family had recently announced that he was in hospice care. According to TMZ , he was diagnosed with renal medullary carcinoma—which Hillman’s family called a “rare but highly aggressive neoplasm form of cancer that primarily affects young African Americans with sickle cell trait”—in August.

The Athletic reported that Hillman played for five seasons in the NFL. He was selected by the Denver Broncos in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft with the 67th pick. In the Broncos’ 2015 Super Bowl-winning season, he ran for 863 yards and scored seven touchdowns and rushed for 100 yards four times. That included the regular-season finale where he ran for 117 yards, and scored one touchdown in the 27-20 victory over the San Diego Chargers that sealed the number-one seed for the Broncos for the AFC playoffs.

Hillman played one more season in the NFL before retiring, suiting up for the Minnesota Vikings and the San Diego Chargers in 2016. He finished his career with 1,976 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns.

The Denver Broncos released a statement: