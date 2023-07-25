Former Nickelodeon Star Says She ‘Never’ Got Residuals for Her Work, ‘I Don’t Own No Home’

A former child star known is opening up about the frugal life she lives due to the residuals she was denied starring on major networks like Nickelodeon and Disney.

Giovonnie Samuels is the latest actor to speak out amid the current actors and writers strike, to speak on the low or non-existent residuals many actors receive for their work. Samuels is best known for her roles in “Bring It On: All or Nothing,” her portrayal of Nia Moseby in Disney’s “The Suite Life of Zack & Cody” and for being a series regular on Nickelodeon’s “All That.”

But despite her consistent work on the major networks, Samuels has little to show for it financially since she was denied residuals. In a transparent TikTok posted on Wednesday, July 19, the “Freedom Writers” star responded to one fan who wondered if she would receive any residuals if “All That” was added to the streaming giant Netflix.

T“Fun fact No. 3, I never got paid for any residuals for doing All That. Goodnight!” Samuels said.

In a separate TikTok, Samuels explained why she is one of the few “lucky actresses that was able to live off my residuals and able to afford health insurance through SAG” thanks to the 2007 writers’ strike that lasted from November 2007 to February 2008, as noted by Us Weekly.

But once streaming platforms started to “really kick off,” Samuels recalls having her SAG health insurance snatched and only receiving $1000 per year in residuals for “Bring It On: All or Nothing” streaming on Netflix and earned $6.56 in streaming residuals for a movie she did in 2020.

“Bottom line, if you getting paid off of my work, I need to be still getting paid off of that work,” she quipped.

On Monday, July 24, Samuels followed up with a tearful video explaining why she is “broke” and how “not all child stars are rich.”

“The leads of the cast, they get the big money checks,” Samuels says through tears. “The supporting cast like myself, we don’t get that.”

“That’s why we’re striking,” she continued. “I’m asking for a livable wage. I’m asking for health insurance. Y’all have no idea how hard it is.”

She went on to note how stressful the current circumstances are considering the global pandemic we’re coming out of. After using her savings to survive Covid, Samuels admitted to being in a financial bind.

“I don’t know what money y’all think I have,” she declared.

Samuels joins “Abbott Elementary” star William Stanford Davis, “This Is Us” star Mandy Moore and many others who have spoken out publicly against the low residuals actors are receiving for work that’s available to stream on major platforms.

