Former President Barack Obama Tests Positive For Covid-19

Former President Barack Obama posted on his Twitter page that he tested positive for COVID-19, CNN reports.

“I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise,” he tweeted and reassured the public that the former First Lady Michelle Obama tested negative for the disease.

“Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted,” read the post. “It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down.”

Mrs. Obama posted on social media in March 2021, encouraging Americans to get vaccinated. The Obamas publicized that they both received their COVID-19 vaccines last year.

Dr. Fauci and former President Obama visited Kimball Elementary School to talk about the importance of COVID vaccines for kids and the grown ups in their lives. Everyone 5 or older is eligible. Find vaccines near you at https://t.co/jDq2UIHFmT. #WeCanDoThis pic.twitter.com/lTjXHi4BXn — HHS.gov (@HHSGov) December 22, 2021

“When you can get the COVID-19 vaccine, I hope you do—Barack and I are certainly glad we did. It’s our best shot at beating this virus, looking out for one another, and getting back to some of the things we miss. Getting vaccinated will save lives—and that life could be yours,” said Michelle Obama, according to The Hill.

How the Obamas Took On Covid Precautions Previously

There’s no telling who in Obama’s orb has been around him with COVID, but he’s vaccinated and seems to be doing just fine.

The Obamas have always been cautious about the company they keep given the quick spread of the coronavirus and last year even scaled back Barack’s 60th birthday bash.

As previously reported, the Obamas were set to have a 475-person guest list, including big names such as Oprah Winfrey and George Clooney. An additional two hundred staff members were also scheduled to attend.

Prior to the cancellation, there were some health and safety protocols in place for the large party.

“This outdoor event was planned months ago in accordance with all public health guidelines and with COVID safeguards in place,” said Hannah Hankins, a spokesperson for Obama.

“Due to the new spread of the delta variant over the past week, the President and Mrs. Obama have decided to significantly scale back the event to include only family and close friends.”

We can imagine how moving forward the Obamas will really have a smaller, tighter circle.