MLB Hall of Famer Frank Thomas Honored With Statue at Auburn University

Chicago White Sox legend Frank Thomas is about to be honored by his alma mater this upcoming weekend.

Less than a year ago, Auburn University announced that the MLB Hall of Famer would be honored with a statue at school’s Plainsman Park on April 8.

Auburn, with a record of 18-10-1, 3-6 in conference play will be hosting Texas A&M (18-11, 3-6 SEC).

Thomas’ legendary career started before he made the pros when he played his collegiate career with Auburn University. He arrived at the university as a two-time state baseball champion at Columbus High School in Georgia.

“I am extremely humbled and thrilled to be honored with a statue at Auburn University where it all began,” Thomas said. “Thank you to Allen Greene , head coach Butch Thompson, the Athletic Department, and the Board of Trustees for placing me among a few Auburn elites. Thank you for selecting me as Auburn’s first baseball player to receive this special recognition.”

As a native of Columbus, GA, Thomas played at first base for Auburn from 1987-89, while also playing on the football team as a tight end. Following his stellar collegiate career and amazing time in the pros, he was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014. With his enshrinement, he became the first and only Southeastern Conference baseball player to be inducted in Cooperstown.

“I’m so proud and so honored. I’m so happy this has happened,” he said. “But I’m also proud and honored of all the players who helped me get there. I didn’t do it on my own.

“I had great teammates who got on base for me to drive them in. I had good coaching in Hal Baird, Steve Renfroe, and Ed Thayer. Those guys really helped me through some tough times. I want to give everybody their praise. I didn’t get there alone. They all worked with me, and I respect all of them.”