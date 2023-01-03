A Shining Star: Fred White, Founding Earth, Wind & Fire Drummer, Dies at 67

Fred White, former drummer of the iconic 70s band Earth, Wind & Fire, has passed away at 67, CNN reported.

The loss was announced on New Year’s Day by the late musician’s older brother and bandmate, Verdine White, on Instagram. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

“Our family is saddened today with the loss of an amazing and talented family member, our beloved brother Frederick Eugene ‘Freddie’ White,” the post read.

Calling his little brother a child prodigy, Verdine went on to praise him as one of the “original” founding members of Earth, Wind & Fire who had earned gold records since the “young age of 16 years old.”

“But more than that at home and beyond he was the wonderful bro that was always entertaining and delightfully mischievous!” the post continued.

The sad news comes days before White’s 68th birthday on January 13. His legacy will continue to live on as the fourth of the White brothers to perform some of the Grammy-winning R&B band’s most noteworthy songs.

According to Billboard, White’s set can be heard in “Shining Star,” which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in May 1975. He also sat behind the kit in top 10 hits, including “Let’s Groove,” “September,” “Sing a Song,” “After the Love Has Gone,” “Boogie Wonderland” and more. As part of the band, he won six Grammys and was nominated 13 times.

After leaving Earth, Wind & Fire in the mid-1980s, White performed with the band for their Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction in 2000.

Most recently, White worked on Diana Ross’s 2021 album “Thank You.”

Verdine’s tribute inspired many more kind words from fellow musicians and legends alike.

Lenny Kravitz commented beneath Verdine’s post with his condolences.

“Sending my love and deepest condolences to you and the family,” Kravitz wrote. “I was blessed to have been in his presence and blessed to have been influenced by him. A true king. Rest in power.”

Philip Bailey, one of Earth, Wind & Fire’s original lead singers, posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, including a nostalgic black and white photo of them. “We will miss you, Freddie,” he wrote.