Legal by Mary Spiller French Officials Launch Investigation Into Hate Attacks Against Pop Star Aya Nakamura Rumors of Nakamura performing at Summer Olympics sparked racist attacks by far-right French extremists.









An investigation has been launched by French authorities into the online hate attacks that were lodged against Black French pop star Aya Nakamura. Nakamura, born in Bamako, Mali, was suspected to have been set to perform for the opening ceremony during the Summer Olympics in Paris, according to the Paris prosecutor’s press office on March 15.

Ever since the rumors of Nakamura’s involvement with the Summer Olympics have gained traction, far-right French extremist groups have taken to viciously attacking her with racist rhetoric in the media. The discourse grew bigger after reports surfaced that Nakamura met with the French President, Emmanuel Macron, and discussed performing a song at the Olympics opening on July 26 by revered French singer Édith Piaf.

As reported by NBC News, 28-year-old Nakamura posted on social media, “You can be racist but not deaf,” in response to far-right demonstrations by a group called the Natives. The Natives reportedly hung a banner reading, “There’s no way Aya, this is Paris, not the Bamako market,” about Nakamura.

Although she immigrated to France when she was a child, extremist groups have continued to spew hate speech at the popstar and have said that Nakamura, as a dark-skinned woman, does not represent France and shouldn’t be using French slang in her music.

Other incidents of racism against the singer arose at a recent rally, held by the Reconquest political party, where rallygoers yelled derogatory chants about Nakamura.

Officials overseeing the Olympics have been quick to denounce the behavior of the far-right extremist groups and their racist attacks against Nakamura. The Paris 2024 committee said in a statement released earlier this week, “We were very shocked by the racist attacks against Aya Nakamura in recent days. We offer our full support to the most listened-to French artist in the world.”

Nakamura is hailed as one of the most widely renowned and popular French artists. Her hit singles “Djadja” and “Copines” have accrued her an international following on both YouTube and Spotify.

