From Pawtucket to Capital Hill: Gabe Amo Runs Prepares For House Bid

Rhode Island, there could be a familiar face representing you in Congress.

Former White House official Gabe Amo announced he would officially run for Congress.

My story is a Rhode Island story. From Pawtucket to the White House, I’ve dedicated my career to public service. Now I’m running for Congress. I know how to work together to deliver results on what really matters, including housing, health care, reproductive freedom, and safety… pic.twitter.com/Dv2oJ2E9PQ — Gabe Amo (@gabeamo) April 18, 2023

The Pawtucket native recently resigned from his position at the White House as the deputy director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs and Special Assistant to the President. According to WJAR 10, the Democratic candidate’s new focus is sitting in the seat once occupied by Rep. David Cicilline, who resigned to become CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation in February. Amo feels it’s time for a change after experiencing certain issues firsthand.

“I’ve seen firsthand what’s at stake – Republicans in Congress want to cut Social Security and Medicare, ban abortion nationally, and they’re doing nothing to combat senseless gun violence and climate change or to lower costs,” Amo said in a statement. Looking to represent Rhode Island residents in the 1st Congressional District, he said the people need a candidate that’s going to deliver from day one.

The son of immigrants from Ghana and Liberia, the young politician is already experienced in the political field, having previously been an aide to former Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo, and served in the Obama administration.

He’s not the only one fighting for the Congressional seat. Fourteen other candidates have thrown their hats into the race. While he may be in good company, Amo says he is focused on the issues. “I’m really focused on the high-stakes situation that we’re in now.”

Rhode Island residents can support Amo and vote in the primary election in September and then in the special election on Nov. 7.