Futureproof Your IT Career with these CompTIA Courses During Our Deal Days Event

Information technology is not only one of the most relevant fields in the current job marketplace, but statistics show that its popularity won’t wane soon. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, “Employment in computer and information technology occupations is projected to grow 13 percent from 2020 to 2030, faster than the average for all occupations.”

CompTIA is one of the leaders in the information technology space. It's issued more than two million vendor-neutral IT certifications since its inception, further cementing its legitimacy and standing in the IT workplace.

Provided by trusted CompTIA partner, iCollege, this bundle features fifteen courses to prepare you for some of the vendor’s most popular certification exams. Starting with CompTIA IT Fundamentals+ (FC0-U61), this course consists of 25 lectures covering the gamut, including the basics of IT concepts and terminology, how to set up, configure, maintain, troubleshoot, secure, and perform preventative maintenance, among other information. This course is currently rated 4.5 stars.

The CompTIA Cloud+ (CV0-003) course is Cloud-centric and packs 32 lectures into nearly 24 hours of related content. Users will learn how to validate their skills to automate, administer, secure and troubleshoot cloud systems. In addition, they’ll be able to prove their ability to evaluate, design, and deploy cloud environments best suited for their business.

The CompTIA Server+ (SK0-004) course prepares users to work anywhere in the IT industry, including 28 hours of information on the changing server environment.

There aren't many careers that can be considered future-proof, but IT is undoubtedly one of the few that can claim to be so.

