‘Generational Wealth’ Is Freedom: Mom Quits 9 to 5 To Start Full-Time Crypto Business

Brenda Gentry, also known as “Crypto Mom,” is proud to have graduated from traditional finance into crypto currencies—breaking down generational curses with every investment and return.

She and her family are excited about the “unprecedented opportunities offered by crypto,” Gentry, 46, tells CNBC Make It.

“Retired my parents and now my goal is to retire my siblings and get them working for themselves! NFTs and DeFi are breaking down generational curses of poverty,” Gentry shared in a Twitter post.

“My biggest flex this year was walking away from my banking career of 16yrs to go into crypto full time.”

The San Antonio resident began investing smaller amounts in cryptocurrencies during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 before taking the full plunge to leave her 9-to5 job. She acknowledges that cryptocurrency is a risky investment, but her experience in finance and the process of due diligence helps her feel comfortable investing in the space. After gradually investing more, she began to see her investments pay off by early 2021.

“My investment portfolio surpassed my 401(k) — which had taken 11 years to get to $200,000 — in six months,” Gentry says.

Making Moves In The Crypto and NFT Space

Gentry resigned from her position as a mortgage underwriter at USAA in October 2021. She had over 15 years of traditional banking experience under her belt, which encouraged her to start her crypto consulting firm. Her expertise in the DeCentralized Finance and NFT space has made her a sought-out advisor to DeFi and NFT projects. In her current capacity, Gentry continues to be an integral team member of BossBeautiesNFT and runs Gentry Media Productions with her daughters, Cynthia, 23, and Imani Gentry, 19.

Gentry Media Productions advises decentralized finance (DeFi) and nonfungible token (NFT) projects. As a Blockchain Advisor, Gentry consults with brands looking to enter the Crypto and NFT space and helps develop effective marketing plans to help them navigate the blockchain space.

According to CNBC Make It, Gentry typically makes between 10 and 20 ether, around $40,000 to $80,000, from the business each month. These numbers can’t compare to her previous $75,000 annual salary.

For Gentry, “Crypto is about financial freedom.” DeFi protocols provide interest rates that are typically more attractive than with traditional banks. “Most people who couldn’t access loans with traditional finance because of credit limitations can now invest in crypto and be able to borrow from it,” she says.

Though crypto is frivolous, Gentry still plans to reap the rewards and build wealth by holding her assets long-term. The market is “not always going to be bullish,” she explains.