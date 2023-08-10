A Newborn Baby Was Allegedly Decapitated During Delivery

A doctor in Georgia is being accused of turning a baby delivery into a gruesome experience.

In a lawsuit filed by the child’s mother and father, Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor Sr., the couple claim the doctor used too much force to and decapitated their baby during delivery, ABC New reports. The suit lists Dr. Tracey St. Julian and Southern Regional Medical Center, where the incident took place, suing for gross negligence, fraud and intentional infliction of emotional distress while seeking unspecified punitive damages.

During a press conference, attorney Cory Lynch, said this experience has been a nightmare for his clients. “They were so excited about the birth of their first child,” Lynch said. “Unfortunately, their dreams and hopes turned into a nightmare that was covered up by Southern Regional Medical Center.”

Allegedly, the baby got stuck during delivery and St. Julian delayed a surgical procedure to assist and failed to get immediate help. The suit claims she applied “ridiculously excessive force” on the baby’s head and neck to deliver it. Almost three hours later, St. Julian took the first-time mother in for a cesarean section but by then, a fetal monitor had stopped registering a heartbeat.

The cesarean section removed the baby’s legs and body, but the head was delivered vaginally, according to attorney Roderick Edmond. The couple initially asked for a c-section that would have ultimately saved the baby’s life.

Southern Regional released a statement saying it can’t discuss the patient treatment due to privacy laws but sent “heartfelt thoughts and prayers,” according to Associated Press. They later admitted that St. Julian was not an employee of the hospital and said they won’t elaborate on if the board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist is part of a health care group called Premier Women’s Obgyn that has two locations.

Attorneys are also accusing the hospital staff of trying to cover up the decapitation by discouraging the couple from getting an autopsy. They instead pushed for their child to be cremated and wrapped and propped his body to make it appear that the head was still attached.

