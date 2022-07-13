Get A High-Performing HP Laptop at a Deal Days-Exclusive Price

Fewer things can be as overwhelming as shopping for a new computer. Not only does it require copious amounts of research to narrow down your selection, but it also entails working within a budget. Your brand of preference can make the latter even more daunting.

If you’ve found yourself in the market for a new computer, you’ve come to the right place. You can take advantage of an exclusive discount on this refurbished HP EliteBook 840G4 during our Deal Days sale, and it comes with a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Professional 2021 to boot. They’re both on sale for just $499.99, no coupon necessary, but only until July 14.

This HP EliteBook laptop is the cornerstone of this bundle. It’s powered by an Intel i5-7200 processor that’s well-equipped to handle tasks thrown its way. Its 256GB solid-state drive is more than enough memory to save your essential media, games, and other valuable data. Meanwhile, the 14-inch touchscreen display boasts stunning visuals in 1,920×1,080 resolution. This laptop runs on Windows 10 Pro, allowing access to most applications. Connectivity won’t be an issue, thanks to WiFi and Ethernet. Lastly, a three-cell lithium-ion battery offers up to 12 hours of power on a full charge.

What good would a high-performing computer be without suitable software? Also included in this bundle is Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows. Microsoft’s popular and industry-leading software suite comes with lifetime licenses for Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, Publisher, and Access. In addition, instant download capability allows software keys to be delivered immediately.

Your search for a computer ends with this deal. During our Deal Days sale, you can purchase this HP EliteBook 840G4 (Refurbished) and a Microsoft Office Professional 2021 Lifetime License for Windows for $499.99, an exclusive price you won’t find anywhere else.

Prices subject to change.