Giants Linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux Surprises Mom With New California Home

Waving goodbye to the alleys of California, New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux, recently gifted his mother a new home, a gesture he hopes will inspire others.

In a video posted to Thibodeaux’s YouTube channel, the 2022 first-round draft pick rocked fresh cornrows and a clean shave, as he took viewers on a ride with him to surprise his mom.

“Join me in this heartwarming vlog as I give back to the woman who’s been my rock from day one,” Thibodeaux wrote in the video’s caption.

After stopping by his childhood home and granny’s apartment, Thibodeaux gave fans a tour of the new home his mother, Shawnta Loice, would be crashing at. “We’re here. I just bought my mom a house,” he said to the camera before his mom approached the porch with smiles that turned into tears.

“You put everything on the line every day just so, you know, that your family can be happy,” he said, handing his mom the key before recalling another experience growing up.

“When I was in high school, I had to live with another family,” Thibodeaux shared. “”After that, I went to college … Five years of my life I never had dinner with my mom. We never sat at a table with my family, we never had a place for all the family to get together for Christmas and for holidays when the time came. Now being able to provide that is a blessing.”

Loice will be enjoying her new home that includes a grand staircase, a kitchen with a large island, and a backyard with a basketball court, a pool with a waterfall, and a scenic view of the California hills. In the video’s conclusion, loved ones gathered to enjoy time together at his mom’s new crib.

“It started with a dream, turned it into a goal,” Thibodeaux said on Twitter. “Love you Mom, you deserve the world! #assetsoverliabilities Thank you @Giants for believing in me!”