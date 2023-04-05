Girl, Bye: LSU’s Angel Reese Isn’t Jacking The Press Secretary’s Clarification

Angel Reese, LSU’s superstar, isn’t a fan of First Lady Jill Biden’s comments about inviting LSU and Iowa lady basketball teams to the White House.

On Monday, after the Tigers beat the Hawkeyes in the NCAA Women’s Championship, Biden congratulated both teams–and invited hem to the White House.

“Last night, I attended the NCAA women’s basketball championship,” Biden said during an event at Colorado State Capitol in Denver, according to CNN. “So I know we’ll have the champions come to the White House, we always do. So, we hope LSU will come but, you know, I’m going to tell Joe [Biden] I think Iowa should come, too, because they played such a good game.”

As the tradition goes only national champions are invited to the White House. Well, the Baltimore-born superstar saw Biden’s invitation; and she’s not jacking it. A social media post by The Shade Room contains a tweet by Reese saying: “WE NOT COMING. Period.”

Vanessa Valdivia, Jill Biden’s press secretary, attempted to clarify Biden’s comments. “Her comments in Colorado were intended to applaud the historic game and all women- athletes. She looks forward to celebrating the LSU Tigers on their championship win at the White House,” Valdivia tweeted.

The First Lady loved watching the NCAA women’s basketball championship game alongside young student athletes and admires how far women have advanced in sports since the passing of Title IX. — Vanessa Valdivia (@vvaldivia46) April 4, 2023

Reese also spoke about Biden’s invitation during an interview on the I Am Athlete podcast.

“I don’t accept that, I’m not going to lie to you, I don’t accept that apology because she said what she said,” Reese said during the nearly hour-long sitdown. “You can’t go back on certain things that you say. You felt that they should have came because of ‘sportsmanship,’ right? They [Iowa] can have that spotlight; we’ll go to the Obamas. We’ll see Michelle. We’ll see Barack.’

She added: “I think Joe Biden put somebody else to win the national championship. He didn’t even put us on his bracket, getting out of Baton Rouge, so I was like, ‘Bet. bet.’ I think he said we were going to lose to Michigan (in the second round) or something.”

Reese helped the LSU Tigers win its first national championship and was named the NCAA tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.