Gladys Knight Is “Blown Away” By The Love She Received On Her 78th Birthday

Gladys Knight celebrated her 78th birthday on Saturday. The soul legend posted a photo on Instagram thanking her fans, friends, and family for the outpouring of love she received on her special day, according to People.

The seven-time Grammy Award-winner captioned the photo with, “I am blown away by the amazing outpouring of love and well wishes on this birthday. Thank you so much! I appreciate and love each and every one of you. I am grateful for another beautiful year of life and looking forward to continue to share my talents with you, my amazing fans, supporters and loved ones! Happy Birthday to Me! #xoMsGladys“

Entertainment Tonight reports that some of the comments left by her fans read, “Happy birthday Mrs. glady’s from me and my mama and her mama, my auntie, and my family! You have been in my life a loooooong time!”

Another fan posted, “Happy Birthday auntie Gladys 78 today and still looking amazing and doing your thing on stage still singing!! Have an amazing day.”

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has an illustrious career spanning more than 60 years and a timeless musical catalog that includes 40 albums. Her biggest hits include “Midnight Train To Georgia,” “Neither One Of Us,” and “I Heard It Through The Grapevine,” according to People.

Her musical legacy and cultural impact remain pristine, as evidenced when she participated in the 2020 Verzuz with Patti LaBelle and Dionne Warwick, drawing in 600,000 viewers, Entertainment Tonight reports.

Knight continues to thrive in her personal and professional life. Earlier this month, the singer performed in two different venues in southern California and is scheduled to perform Sunday in northern California.

She posted the flyer on her Instagram on Thursday, where a ton of her fans took the opportunity to flood her comment section with sincere birthday wishes, according to Entertainment Tonight.