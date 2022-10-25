Global Ministry Leaders Sarah Jakes Roberts and Her Husband Selling Calabasas Mansion for $9.5M

Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts, the daughter of famed pastor T.D. Jakes, and her husband, Touré Roberts, are looking for an eight-figure deal to part ways with their luscious Venetian-style mansion in the San Fernando Valley community of Calabasas.

Dirt reported that the global ministry leaders of ONE Church had listed the 9,473-square-feet home for under $9.5 million. The asking price comes two years since the couple purchased the property for $4 million in 2020.

Dana Olmes and Jeff Biebuyck of Frontgate Real Estate are currently holding the listing on behalf of the couple.

Originally built in 2004, the California abode features a two-level living space with seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The listing confirms that the stucco and terracotta roof structure had been newly painted, and the inside of the house flashes with glamour. Boasting a lush mix of stone and marble floors, the home is furnished with designer light fixtures and high-coved ceilings throughout.

ATheamenities offer fitness options and entertainment for the entire family, including a movie theater room with leather recliners and a gym. Other comforts include an office, upstairs family room, two-double car garages, solar panel system, detached pool house with living room, fireplace, bedroom, bath, private back patio, and much more.

The daughter of renowned faith leader Bishop T.D. Jakes, Jakes Roberts is redefining what it means to be a modern woman of faith through her bestselling books, sermons, and viral messages. She joins her husband, Roberts, who is also a pastor, motivational speaker, and best-selling author, in leading the charge as a power couple in the faith and empowerment movement.

Jakes Roberts will now pick up her father’s mic as she takes over his popular women’s conference, Woman, Thou Art Loosed! transitions to Woman Evolve, the conference will fall under her ministry mantle, per a press release.

“Sarah Jakes Roberts, when you walk onto this stage, you are walking into your destiny,” Jakes told his daughter during the Woman, Thou Art Loosed! The Grand Finale at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta in September.

“After 30 years of Woman, Thou Art Loosed! and 45 years of preaching the Gospel, the time has come that I must decrease, and you must increase. This is not an inheritance; this is a calling. You are not standing on this stage for family legacy. This is not a favor, but a divine assignment that Woman, Thou Art Loosed! must evolve.”

For more information about the property, visit Frontgate Real Estate.